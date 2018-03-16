265 Pleasantville Way

Imagine VRBO, Airbnb, a family Oregon retreat or luxury personal home. Fully furnished and ready to go. Gourmet kitchen includes Viking & JenAir appliances plus granite counters w/ prep-sink. 2 car attached garage and 1200 sf detached shop/RV bay w/ shower bath. A private gate, water feature, mature trees and landscaping accent the exterior which boasts a 10' wrap-around deck and rare redwood siding. This custom beauty features a pine T & G ceiling, red oak hardwood floors and a On-Q'' home tech system.