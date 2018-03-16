高端地产新闻
在售 - Grants Pass, OR, United States - ¥8,711,450
Grants Pass, OR, 97526 - United States

265 Pleasantville Way

约¥8,711,450
原货币价格 $1,375,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3560
    平方英尺 (6.48 英亩)

房产描述

Imagine VRBO, Airbnb, a family Oregon retreat or luxury personal home. Fully furnished and ready to go. Gourmet kitchen includes Viking & JenAir appliances plus granite counters w/ prep-sink. 2 car attached garage and 1200 sf detached shop/RV bay w/ shower bath. A private gate, water feature, mature trees and landscaping accent the exterior which boasts a 10' wrap-around deck and rare redwood siding. This custom beauty features a pine T & G ceiling, red oak hardwood floors and a On-Q'' home tech system.

上市日期: 2017年11月6日

MLS ID: 201710939

联系方式

分部：
Cascade Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Scott Ralston
+0217 5414880217

