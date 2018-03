Winter Water views in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Captivating end unit w/ timeless design, beautiful layout for entertaining, 2 living rooms w/ fireplaces & built-ins, renovated kitchen & adjoining family rm opening to rear terrace w/ greenery & pathway to tranquil side terrace, entry-level guest BR, wet bar, renovated master BA, private 4th-floor BR w/ loft & storage. 1 block to waterfront.