在售 - Canton, GA, United States - ¥8,077,890
Canton, GA, 30115 - United States

675 Gaddis Rd

约¥8,077,890
原货币价格 $1,275,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7475
    平方英尺 (2.76 英亩)

房产描述

A Southern Belle with all the Bells and Whistles nestled on 2.76 acres in the famous sweet spot of Cherokee County. Graceful one of a kind Frank Neely floor plan offering a luxurious owner suite on main, incredible gourmet kitchen with a caterer or baking kitchen, custom inset cabinets throughout, hand scraped hardwoods, guest suite, finished terrace level with guest suite, fireplace and second family room. Stroll outside via a vaulted covered patio with fireplace and outdoor kitchen overlooking a Pebble Tec pool and spa. Hobby barn, gardens and gated fenced grounds.

上市日期: 2018年2月21日

MLS ID: 5918841

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cynthia Chandlee
+1 7708268276

