675 Gaddis Rd

A Southern Belle with all the Bells and Whistles nestled on 2.76 acres in the famous sweet spot of Cherokee County. Graceful one of a kind Frank Neely floor plan offering a luxurious owner suite on main, incredible gourmet kitchen with a caterer or baking kitchen, custom inset cabinets throughout, hand scraped hardwoods, guest suite, finished terrace level with guest suite, fireplace and second family room. Stroll outside via a vaulted covered patio with fireplace and outdoor kitchen overlooking a Pebble Tec pool and spa. Hobby barn, gardens and gated fenced grounds.