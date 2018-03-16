高端地产新闻
在售 - Golden, BC, Canada - ¥7,012,147
Golden, BC, V0A1H0 - Canada

1585 Columbia Valley View

约¥7,012,147
原货币价格 $1,450,000
  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3384
    平方英尺 (10454.0 平方英尺)

This chic mountain modern home, built in 2009 has 4 bedrooms, all with en-suite baths + 1/2 bath making it the ultimate entertaining property. Two hot tubs, double-height vaulted ceilings with high reaching windows provide incredible views and refreshing daylight. Granite counters, vanities and tub surrounds throughout. This impressive luxury mountain home, boosts a sizable stainless professional-grade kitchen with fine finishing and has hosted many fully catered soirees (and a few weddings!). No details have been missed, Pella in-window, top down, bottom up blinds, a fantastic media/family room, spacious gear room off the double car garage with direct laundry access. Privately rented, this property also attracts financially interesting results for those with discerning tastes and appetite to do a little or a lot of business with this gem of an asset. [GST Applicable] Available for Rent: http://www.vrbo.com/387443

上市日期: 2013年6月24日

MLS ID: 2391360

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Rav Soomal
2504699547

