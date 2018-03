This penthouse by Lindenberg in Mediterraneam style has an excellent location, near Faria Lima Avenue. It went through a big remodeling and has a living area, a dining room, a kitchen and an intimate area offering three suites on the first floor. The upper level has a big social area and a fireplace, a toilet, a full guest suite, an office and an excellent external area with a barbecue pit, a pool, an ofuro tub and a solarium.