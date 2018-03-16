Sophisticated and modern real estate development to live in one of the most charming natural spaces of the Catalan coast: Gavà Mar. One of the most exclusive and safe places and only minutes away from the center of Barcelona and the Prat International Airport.Captivating feeling of living in a home that merges with the landscape. The architectural design of this semi-detached house is fluid and modular, in order to integrate harmoniously on its plot.Vertebrate on four levels, connected by stairs and elevator. It has a constructed area of 346m2 on a plot of more than 450m2. Strategically located on the seafront, to ensure the immediate that contact with the beach and the sea.The large glass living-dining room is masterfully integrated with the open kitchen, giving more than 60m2 to the social area. The four double bedrooms en suite and with wardrobe areas, provide the perfect comfort for family and guests. The private pool, the garden, outside dining area, and raised terraces are also part of the proposal.