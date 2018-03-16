1097 St. John Road

A one of a kind country estate in the heart of Keswick, with 200+/- acres of gently rolling topography and lush pastures. The house has been meticulously renovated in keeping with its Virginia country and European style by the current owners and renowned interior designer Jeannette Whitson from Nashville. Improvements include the main house, guest house, caretaker's house, hunter barn and show barn. Extensive fencing throughout with grounds that have been fastidiously maintained and improved. An equestrian property like no other in our area.