在售 - Keswick, VA, United States - ¥44,032,420
免费询盘

Keswick, VA, 22947 - United States

1097 St. John Road

约¥44,032,420
原货币价格 $6,950,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
山景 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4300
    平方英尺 (199.32 英亩)

房产描述

A one of a kind country estate in the heart of Keswick, with 200+/- acres of gently rolling topography and lush pastures. The house has been meticulously renovated in keeping with its Virginia country and European style by the current owners and renowned interior designer Jeannette Whitson from Nashville. Improvements include the main house, guest house, caretaker's house, hunter barn and show barn. Extensive fencing throughout with grounds that have been fastidiously maintained and improved. An equestrian property like no other in our area.

上市日期: 2017年2月17日

MLS ID: 557349

联系方式

分部：
Frank Hardy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ann Hay Hardy
2022970228

