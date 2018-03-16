Dlf Magnolias, Golf Course Road

Modern 4BHK built up apartment in DLF Magnolias, Gurgaon, an elite apartment community in Gurgaon's upscale Golf Course neighborhood, sector 42. The apartment features premium indoor specifications with a well fitted out kitchen along with special planning and architecture. Mix of premium wooden and marble flooring. The properly placed house windows and spacious balconies makes sure ample air flows and natural sunlight inside with the most spectacular views of the golf course, water bodies and a reserve forest. It is best connected to all commercial destinations, high end offices and upscale malls with the upcoming Rapid metro line . Features inside the complex include India's best club house, with a world class pool, fully equipped gymnasium and sports center, business center and a host of finest restaurants. The gated community is under CCTV surveillance throughout.