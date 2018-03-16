高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Gurgaon, India - ¥16,061,673
免费询盘

Gurgaon, 122002 - India

Dlf Magnolias, Golf Course Road

约¥16,061,673
原货币价格 ₹165,000,000
公寓
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6360
    平方英尺

房产描述

Modern 4BHK built up apartment in DLF Magnolias, Gurgaon, an elite apartment community in Gurgaon's upscale Golf Course neighborhood, sector 42. The apartment features premium indoor specifications with a well fitted out kitchen along with special planning and architecture. Mix of premium wooden and marble flooring. The properly placed house windows and spacious balconies makes sure ample air flows and natural sunlight inside with the most spectacular views of the golf course, water bodies and a reserve forest. It is best connected to all commercial destinations, high end offices and upscale malls with the upcoming Rapid metro line . Features inside the complex include India's best club house, with a world class pool, fully equipped gymnasium and sports center, business center and a host of finest restaurants. The gated community is under CCTV surveillance throughout.

上市日期: 2016年11月23日

联系方式

分部：
India Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Ashwin Chadha
+91 +919810299782

联系方式

分部：
India Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Ashwin Chadha
+91 +919810299782

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_