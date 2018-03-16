高端地产新闻
在售 - Houston, TX, United States - ¥25,336,064
Houston, TX, 77024 - United States

11014 Landon Lane

约¥25,336,064
原货币价格 $3,999,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 7618
    平方英尺 (24893.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Superb new construction by award winning Cupic Custom Homes in desirable Hunters Creek Village. Formals, study, large island kitchen open to family room, master suite with double walk-in closets and additional guest suite are on the first floor. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms with private baths and a large game room with vaulted ceilings. Crown molding, high ceilings, high-end finishes, three fireplaces, 3-car garage, summer kitchen with covered veranda, outdoor fireplace and more.

上市日期: 2017年9月29日

MLS ID: 60262330

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - Briar Hollow Brokerage
代理经纪:
Stephen Warrell
7133716656

