11014 Landon Lane

Superb new construction by award winning Cupic Custom Homes in desirable Hunters Creek Village. Formals, study, large island kitchen open to family room, master suite with double walk-in closets and additional guest suite are on the first floor. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms with private baths and a large game room with vaulted ceilings. Crown molding, high ceilings, high-end finishes, three fireplaces, 3-car garage, summer kitchen with covered veranda, outdoor fireplace and more.