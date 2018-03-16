Villa completely renovated in the hills of Villefranche-sur-Mer panoramic sea views. Recently completed this quaint property offers a perfect home or holiday residence. It offers a low maintenance exterior with over 550 sq.m of terraces including your own private swimming pool. The interior has a modern open plan design and finished to a high quality. With a double living / dining room and open plan, fully fitted kitchen all with views across the coast. There are four bedrooms all with ensuite facilities finished in an Italian design style. Along with this there is a garage and three external parking places. This property in the Vinaigrier area of Villefranche is just a short drive to the coast and walking distance to the natural parkland surrounding this area. Offering peace and tranquility whilst being close by to all there is to offer from the French Riviera. Villefranche and all the shops and restaurants are ten minutes away by car, then you have Nice to the West and the principality of Monaco to the East, whilst Italy is easily accessible by train or on the motorway, within thirty minutes. - BA1045