Navarino Dunes Golf Front Iii Olive Grove

An off-plan five bedroom pool villa within the beachfront, award winning, 5 star Navarino Dunes Resort in Costa Navarino, south west Peloponnese, Greece. About the Property: Navarino Residences is a limited collection of luxury villas for freehold ownership within the integrated 130 hectare Navarino Dunes resort in Costa Navarino.This Golf Front Villa is situated in the Olive Grove Neighbourhood, one of the most privileged residential locations in Navarino Dunes. Perched on a hillside, facing The Dunes signature golf course, this property offers scenic views of the resort, the Ionian Sea and the Bay of Navarino, while its South orientation provides spectacular sunset views over the crystal clear waters. In the privacy of verdant olive groves, this residence is three minutes in a golf cart from the sea, and is in close contact with nature, surrounded by carefully manicured golf greens, fairways and the well-tended landscapeLooking out onto The Dunes Course and surrounded by a private garden, the villa comprises a ground floor with basement. Large openings bring natural light into the residence, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Access to the interior is through a spacious planted courtyard. On the ground floor is the sea-view master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and expansive veranda, along with three additional family bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a guest bedroom with separate entrance and en-suite bathroom, a closed fully-fitted kitchen with island, a formal dining room, a living room with fireplace, a study, elevator, wardrobe and WC. All indoor spaces afford direct access to the garden. The basement houses the staff quarters, storage area and machine room. The villa is complemented by a planted roof, swimming pool, sun lounger areas, indoor and outdoor dining and sitting areas and covered parking.Following the design principles of Costa Navarino, which are based on bioclimatic architecture, the Golf Front Villa is aligned with the region’s traditional architectural patterns in form, volume and scale. Its finishing, internal outfitting and configuration adhere to the latest standards in architecture and construction.Navarino Dunes is a gated community, providing 24 hour security throughout the year. Owners have access to all 5 star resort’s amenities, including two signature golf courses, state of the art kids’ facilities, the 4,000 sq. m ANAZOE spa, more than 20 restaurants, bars and cafes, year round property management, concierge services and an impressive 1km long sandy beach.Costa Navarino has received widespread recognition, with over 95 international awards. The development has been distinguished as a global paradigm in sustainable tourism, with accolades such as the World Travel Tourism Council’s Tourism for Tomorrow Awards – ‘Best Global Sustainable Destination’. Recently Costa Navarino was awarded the prestigious title of “2017 European Golf Resort of the Year” at the IAGTO Awards ceremony held in Palma, Spain, on November 17, 2016.