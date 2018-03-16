Unique opportunity to acquire a spacious, bright and elegant 240 sqm residence in one of the best streets in Buenos Aires, Alvear Avenue. The entrance to the building stands out because of its width, its double height ceilings and its majestic style. A fantastic double white wooden door, which leads to the apartment, the golden applications of its wonderful staircase and its splendid red carpet are some of the beautiful details. In the reception we find a grand living room with a welcoming fireplace and access to the dining room through double sliding doors. Both rooms have great splendour and good taste. Marvellous views from its windows, like the stunning Alvear Hotel and dazzling sunrises. Excellent walls and double height ceilings, typical of the family mansions of the beginning of the 19th century . A powder room completes this area. Both the living room and the bedrooms feature wide windows with beautiful views to the building’s courtyard. Bright, fully equipped kitchen with a great use of space. It has access to the dining room.A spacious hall leads to the bedrooms. The master suite has an intimate living room and a walk-in closet. Two independent marble-clad bathrooms. A second bedroom completes this area.The service quarters are composed by a laundry and ironing room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a storage room in the basement of the building with a special cellar cupboard for wines. In the sixth floor of the building there is another room and a full bathroom that serves as service quarters and completes this property. The building has 24-hour security.Expenses: $13.000 (argentinian pesos) *The measurements, surfaces and expenses shown in this sheet may not be accurate. The definitive data are those that come from the title deed and the corresponding vouchers