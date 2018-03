Nestled within the Appalachian Mountains, this contemporary 5,000 square foot custom home, with four bedrooms and four baths, exudes comfortable elegance with breathtaking views from nearly every vantage point. Sustainable aspects include expansive glass panels for ventilation, resulting in economical heat gain during the winter; each exterior wall incorporates 2x6 lumber for added insulation. Approach is a gated, three-quarter mile long aggregate driveway.