在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥14,170,190
Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥14,170,190
原货币价格 €1,820,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4273
    平方英尺 (950.0 )

房产描述

Villa set within a beautiful landscaped garden, in a very private and secluded resort, in Quinta do Lago . A modern kitchen equipped with all appliances, with a dining area adjoins a beautiful seating room with fireplace, bathroom, suite and laundry are placed on the ground floor. Outside large terrace with views to the garden and swimming pool. First floor with an office and a master suite with balcony achieving beautiful views to the lake and ocean. A large lower ground floor area complete the property featuring a suite, bedroom, bathroom, laundry, lounge room and space for a car and buggy. Outside, landscaped gardens enclose the swimming pool which combined with a feature covered al-fresco dining area makes for all year round enjoyment. • automatic irrigation system • air-conditioning • electric shutters • alarm • double glazing

上市日期: 2013年10月1日

MLS ID: 4000028841

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Virgolino Gomes
351919224919

周边设施

周边设施
