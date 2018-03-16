Villa set within a beautiful landscaped garden, in a very private and secluded resort, in Quinta do Lago . A modern kitchen equipped with all appliances, with a dining area adjoins a beautiful seating room with fireplace, bathroom, suite and laundry are placed on the ground floor. Outside large terrace with views to the garden and swimming pool. First floor with an office and a master suite with balcony achieving beautiful views to the lake and ocean. A large lower ground floor area complete the property featuring a suite, bedroom, bathroom, laundry, lounge room and space for a car and buggy. Outside, landscaped gardens enclose the swimming pool which combined with a feature covered al-fresco dining area makes for all year round enjoyment. • automatic irrigation system • air-conditioning • electric shutters • alarm • double glazing