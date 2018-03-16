Timeless Equestrian Farm A timeless luxury estate located in Tavira, with impressive views over the Ria Formosa and the ocean, one of the bests places in the sunny Algarve. Primes with beautiful beaches, restaurants and golf courses near by. Placed in a very large plot, with lush garden with rockery areas, amazing large swimming pool, outside terraces and manicured walkways and calçada drive ways, six horse stables and a horsemanship. The main villa offers a light bright lounge / dining room with two sided fire place, luxury large fitted kitchen, all opening out to covered terraces, one bedroom en suite. On the upper floor a large master suite with fire place and dressing area counting with terraces with indescribable views over the Ria Formosa. There is also a wine cellar, fully fitted gym and cinema room . In an additional to this main villa two annex for guests, one with one bedroom en suite, lounge and spacious storage room, the other with, bedroom, open space lounge with kitchen and a bathroom, ideal for maids quarters or special guests.