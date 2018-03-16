50 Major Arnold Rd

PERFECT ONE LEVEL BEACH HOUSE, WITH OPEN OCEAN WATER VIEWS AND EXTRA LOT. Rebuilt in 1991 to the highest standards, this property is privately situated on 0.42 acres, just one house from the end of an oceanfront street. Designed for today's carefree lifestyle, this home boasts an open floor plan featuring a spacious great room with vaulted ceiling, that flows seamlessly into the granite, well equipped kitchen, featuring top of the line appliances, making this the perfect space for entertaining. Watch the boats go by from the private Master Suite, thoughtfully situated on one side of the house, designed to take advantage of the view from your private deck. The marble Master Bath has a whirlpool soaking tub and separate shower. The two guest bedrooms and bath are located on the opposite side of the house affording privacy for family and friends. Additional outside space includes a lovely granite patio in the rear of the house, storage shed and access to the spotless basement. Solar Fans in the attic were installed in 2015. A new gas heating and central air system were installed in 2016. There is a sprinkler system, hardwood floors, central vacuum, exercise room/office, and new wireless alarm. There is a storage closet on the front deck for golf clubs, beach equipment, etc. With an extra lot in the backyard, there is plenty of room for a pool, or garage. This home has been meticulously maintained. A perfect seaside home, close to all area attractions.