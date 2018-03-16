Seagrapes is a four bedroom, five and one half bath residence with an enviable hillside location in Terres Basses overlooking the beautiful Caribbean Sea and Marigot, the capital of French St. Martin. The stunning view also encompasses Simpson Bay and the surrounding mountains producing an incredibly relaxing atmosphere. The property consists of two separate villas with independent, electronically gated entrances. This allows for two private areas on the same property which is beneficial for renting the property or for large family visits needing more space.The principal villa, built on two levels, was completely renovated in 2009. In the beautifully designed and well-appointed living spaces, granite, marble, glass, and custom woodwork are used throughout. The main level consists of an American-styled open-plan kitchen with a granite island and countertops, Bosch and Viking appliances and custom cabinets. There is a spacious living/dining area and three bedrooms with en-suite baths, all with large telescoping sliding doors, opening out to an extensive terrace with an infinity edge pool, gazebo, bar, and Jacuzzi. Situated on the lower level is a fourth bedroom suite with a separate living area, a private deck and two baths. Additional amenities include a one car garage, a laundry and storage area on the lower level and a two bedroom, two and one half bath guest cottage, completely renovated in 2010 and totally independent from the main house.