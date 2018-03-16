高端地产新闻
在售 - Harrison, NY, United States - ¥15,515,884
免费询盘

Harrison, NY, 10528 - United States

97 Muchmore Road

约¥15,515,884
原货币价格 $2,449,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5408
    平方英尺 (1.12 英亩)

房产描述

Charm, Character and Comfort abound in this exquisite 11-room Colonial which features modern amenities and is truly a haven for indoor and outdoor entertaining. This beautifully renovated and updated home offers 5,400 square feet of comfortable living space. Exquisite attention to detail is evident inside and out, resulting in a home that is both elegant and inviting. The 4 bedroom, 6 bath home sits on a 1.1 acre lot surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping. The elegant living room features gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace and a coffered ceiling. The formal dining room is classic in detail, with its hardwood floor and custom chair-rail. The gourmet kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, center island, butler's pantry and charming breakfast room is a chef's delight. The home's expansive, luxurious master suite with its exposed ceiling beams, gas fpl and Botticino marble bathroom is all about comfort. Many improvements including all new Marvin windows/doors,

上市日期: 2017年3月16日

MLS ID: 4710761

联系方式

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Susan McDonnell

