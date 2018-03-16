97 Muchmore Road

Charm, Character and Comfort abound in this exquisite 11-room Colonial which features modern amenities and is truly a haven for indoor and outdoor entertaining. This beautifully renovated and updated home offers 5,400 square feet of comfortable living space. Exquisite attention to detail is evident inside and out, resulting in a home that is both elegant and inviting. The 4 bedroom, 6 bath home sits on a 1.1 acre lot surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping. The elegant living room features gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace and a coffered ceiling. The formal dining room is classic in detail, with its hardwood floor and custom chair-rail. The gourmet kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, center island, butler's pantry and charming breakfast room is a chef's delight. The home's expansive, luxurious master suite with its exposed ceiling beams, gas fpl and Botticino marble bathroom is all about comfort. Many improvements including all new Marvin windows/doors,