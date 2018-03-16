3875 6th Street, Lindell Beach at Cultus Lake, BC Tucked away in North Cascade Mountains, 100 Kilometres from Vancouver, British Columbia, or 200 Kilometres from Seattle, Washington, is a very special cottage hamlet where family memories are made, called Lindell Beach at Cultus Lake. Now available for acquisition is the Lake-Front Home at 43875 6th Street at Lindell Beach. Exquisitely rare, this property with 75 frontage fee of free-hold waterfront, is the first of its kind made available publicly in over 46 years. Ideal for entertaining this home has hosted many special events including weddings, anniversaries, extended family gatherings, and corporate events. This West Coast Contemporary Home consists of a 3000 sq ft 3 bedroom and library main house and a 500 sq ft guest house. Designed and constructed in 1970, and updated and expanded over the decades, this house consists of many unique and special features. On the outside, enjoy easy access to non-stop lake activities and water-sports. The ample shared dockage keeps your boat close at hand. The expansive patio and lawns are ready for a peaceful day alone or your many guests. The terrace with BBQ area, outdoor fireplace and pergola, are ready for those intimate evenings lakeside. The 12 person Finnish sauna is always ready for a quick warm up or the ritual evening dip in the lake. A broad manicured lawn with well-placed flower beds are kept green and fresh easily with an Automatic Irrigation System. On the inside, expansive lake views can be seen from all principle rooms in the house. The 2 story living room features double height 18’ open beam ceilings and massive thermopane windows over looking the lake. A sculptured rock fireplace customized by local artisan Hands Rohde, was constructed out of rock from the historic Hope Slide, and anchors the house . The centrally located and architecturally designed flow-through kitchen and adjacent formal dining room was built for entertaining. With Pandolfo Quarter-Cut Oak kitchen cabinets and Corian countertops, double ovens, double fridges and raised open-concept bars along it’s length, this kitchen and dining space is ideal for formally catered or casual events. For quieter moments, escape to the comfortable family and media room, or the cozy oak encased library. In the evening, retreat to the various bedrooms or expansive master bedroom suite located on the upper level complete with a lake-view balcony, his and her vanity, soaker tub, spa rain shower with skylight, and cozy gas fireplace. Lindell Beach is a cottage hamlet located at the South Cultus Lake that dates back to the 1940’s. Generations of Lindell Beach families have summered at the lake, enjoying all the water-sports and outdoor activities that the area boasts. The social event of the summer - exclusive to Lindell Beach Residents - is the Annual Regatta on the BC August Long weekend: swimming and boat races, fun and games, parades and barbecues, and fireworks. In addition, your family and guests can experience the many local amenities and activities in the area, such as the Adventure Amusement Park and Mini-Golf, Waterslides, Dining, Golf, Hiking, Biking and world-class Fishing. With Garrison Crossing Shopping Village and the City of Chilliwack close by, this home lends itself well to seasonal or full time living.