在售 - North Hill Village, India - ¥18,373,240
North Hill Village, Road Bay - India

Sandy Ground View

约¥18,373,240
原货币价格 $2,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

This lovely four bedroom villa is perched on the ridge of North Hill overlooking Road Bay with stunning views of the Caribbean Sea, the surrounding islands and the quaint village of Sandy Ground. The villa itself features four spacious bedrooms, including two master suites and two additional guest rooms all with private patios and natural stone bathrooms that feature an outdoor shower and Jacuzzi. In addition, there is a gracious pool and lovely pool deck for al fresco dining and relaxation.

上市日期: 2009年4月18日

联系方式

分部：
Anguilla Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Scott Hauser
2644980123

