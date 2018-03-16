Sandy Ground View

This lovely four bedroom villa is perched on the ridge of North Hill overlooking Road Bay with stunning views of the Caribbean Sea, the surrounding islands and the quaint village of Sandy Ground. The villa itself features four spacious bedrooms, including two master suites and two additional guest rooms all with private patios and natural stone bathrooms that feature an outdoor shower and Jacuzzi. In addition, there is a gracious pool and lovely pool deck for al fresco dining and relaxation.