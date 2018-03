New Whitestone Development, The Bridges At Whitestone. Brick And Precast Stone Center Hall Colonials 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Designed By Renowned Architect And Built By Award Winning Developer. High End Architectural Details Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Marble Entry, 9'8" Ceilings On 1st Fl And Cathedral On 2nd Fl. Close Proximity To Major Highways, Airports, Nyc