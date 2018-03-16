高端地产新闻
在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥23,758,500
免费询盘

Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

300 Deer Valley Dr #a

约¥23,758,500
原货币价格 $3,750,000
共管公寓
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4363
    平方英尺 (0.01 英亩)

房产描述

The Roundabout is where the heart of mountain living meets the soul of Park City, a thoughtfully planned respite on the edge of Old Town. The development’s location, just 200 meters to the center of Historic Main Street, allows easy access to cultural events, shopping, world-class dining, and outdoor adventures in Park City’s four-season resort town. Unit A is the largest residence with three bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and 4,363 square feet. Open main level living includes flexible office or den space off the kitchen and access to the central patio area. Two guest bedrooms and additional living space are located on the middle level. Top level master suite includes a large walk-in closet and rooftop patio. Settle at home with stylish modern finishes and high efficiency features, as well as four dedicated underground parking spaces and a private elevator.

上市日期: 2017年5月22日

MLS ID: 1452634

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Whitney Olch
4356404147

