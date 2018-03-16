300 Deer Valley Dr #a

The Roundabout is where the heart of mountain living meets the soul of Park City, a thoughtfully planned respite on the edge of Old Town. The development’s location, just 200 meters to the center of Historic Main Street, allows easy access to cultural events, shopping, world-class dining, and outdoor adventures in Park City’s four-season resort town. Unit A is the largest residence with three bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and 4,363 square feet. Open main level living includes flexible office or den space off the kitchen and access to the central patio area. Two guest bedrooms and additional living space are located on the middle level. Top level master suite includes a large walk-in closet and rooftop patio. Settle at home with stylish modern finishes and high efficiency features, as well as four dedicated underground parking spaces and a private elevator.