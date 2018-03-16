44 Cardinal Lane

Canal front home at Ocean Reef situated o n two lots offering 175’ of water frontage, 123’ of dock with whips, water, electric and with easy Ocean or Bay access. The main house offers a formal foyer with fountain, formal dining room and living room, kitchen with center island, family room, guest and master en suites plus a third floor office with balcony. There is also a detached pod with four bedrooms and four full baths and an open deck area over the two car carport. The pool with waterfall spa and heated spa can be viewed from every room and bedroom along with long water views. Amenities include Mexican tile flooring in the main house living areas and new carpeting in all six bedrooms, smooth coral rock walls in the main house with sliding glass doors in all rooms bringing in light and breezes, custom wood carved double front doors, recessed lighting and walk-in closets. If needed, there is potential for two additional bedrooms to be added over the carport in place of the current sun deck area. There is ample parking on the brick pavered, circular drive and beautiful landscaping with evening lighting.Nestled in 2,500 secluded, tropical acres on the northern most tip of Key Largo in the Florida Keys, Ocean Reef is considered one of the country’s most comprehensive communities. Offering 1,700 waterfront estates, private homes, condominiums and boat slips, Ocean Reef also features an oceanfront Inn, full-service spa and salon, and an array of dining and shopping options. Leisure amenities include a world class 175-slip marina for boating, fishing and diving; championship golf courses; world-class tennis and lawn sports; cultural center, and more. The Club is also equipped with a fully staffed Medical Center, gourmet grocery store, veterinary care and The Academy, an independent K-8 th grade” school within a school”. Located within an hour from Miami International Airport and 1.5 hours from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Ocean Reef is also serviced by its own private 4,456-foot lighted runway.