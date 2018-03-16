高端地产新闻
在售 - Benahavis, Spain - ¥40,486,257
Benahavis, 29679 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥40,486,257
原货币价格 €5,200,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 9580
    平方英尺

房产描述

This completely renovated stunning Villa constructed with the most beautiful materials located in Paraiso Alto (direction Villa Padierna) enjoys a marvellous sea view, as well as views over the mountains, valleys and golf course. Just 5 minutes from the bustling town of San Pedro and only 10 minutes to Puerto Banús, close to the beach, supermarkets, restaurants and within easy reach to top golf courses. This property has direct access to the best Marbella offers and is situated in one of the safest areas. Built over two floors this luxurious residence enjoys one master bedroom and 4 en-suite bathrooms, with a further 6 smaller bedrooms with bathroom. This beautifully designed Villa boasts a spectacular entrance hall with impressive double staircase, large living room, dining room, breakfast room, all with panoramic windows and has a fully equipped new kitchen with all appliances and a separate laundry. Finished to the highest standards, this amazing property includes inside and outside security with camera system, air-conditioning throughout, electric generator, water tanks, irrigation system and a water well. The magnificent private park-like garden is planted with the most beautiful subtropical trees and has a heated swimming pool, townhouse with bathroom and private tennis court. This very exclusive residence has 3 garages and a security room. Accessed through a large private drive, the plot is completely walled to offer one of the most privileged and safe residences in Marbella.

上市日期: 2013年9月24日

MLS ID: 015595p

分部：
Kristina Szekely Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Ann Kerremans
0034952810102

