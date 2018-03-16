7 Shady Road

This beautifully constructed, center hall colonial home sits on a quiet tree-lined street in the bucolic community of Ardsley. Newly constructed, this 2,998 sq ft home, with an open concept, has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths w/2 car garage and all high-end finishes you would expect with finer homes ie: cedar shake & stone exterior, hardwood floors thru-out, Monogram stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, moldings, Unilock patio and so much more. Unfinished basement is an additional 893 sq ft . Flat .17 acres with professional landscaping. Ardsley Schools. Home to be built...still time to customize!