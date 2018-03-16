高端地产新闻
在售 - Ardsley, NY, United States - ¥7,571,042
Ardsley, NY, 10502 - United States

7 Shady Road

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2998
    平方英尺 (0.17 英亩)

房产描述

This beautifully constructed, center hall colonial home sits on a quiet tree-lined street in the bucolic community of Ardsley. Newly constructed, this 2,998 sq ft home, with an open concept, has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths w/2 car garage and all high-end finishes you would expect with finer homes ie: cedar shake & stone exterior, hardwood floors thru-out, Monogram stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, moldings, Unilock patio and so much more. Unfinished basement is an additional 893 sq ft . Flat .17 acres with professional landscaping. Ardsley Schools. Home to be built...still time to customize!

上市日期: 2017年10月26日

MLS ID: 4746357

联系方式

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tracy Isaacs
+1 9147132072

