Definitely the most exceptional quality villa on the Costa del Sol situated only 5 minutes from the port of Benalmadena, within 15 minutes from Malaga Airport and 30 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Banús. From its elevated position this villa enjoys fabulous views from the entire coastline all the way from the Sierra Nevada, over the Torrequebrada golf and the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlas Mountains of Africa. This villa is built to the finest of standards to be found in 1st quality marbles, wood & carpentry, heating systems, pool creation, security, and entertainment. The villa offers an impressive main entrance hall, lounge with 2 fireplaces, dining room with gas fireplace, stunning office with fireplace and secret storage room, billiard room with fully fitted bar, and state-of-the-art fully fitted kitchen with breakfast corner. Further for accommodation the property enjoys a huge master suite with gas fireplace, royal dressing room, television corner and complete bathroom with jacuzzi bath and separate shower as well as 2 bedrooms with en suite bathroom, 1 en suite guest apartment with open plan lounge and kitchenette and finally an independent maids apartment consisting of 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a living room with kitchen and private terrace. Designed to entertain friends and family, this majestic property enjoys the most beautiful indoor spa on the coast with heated swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, gymnasium, shower room, fully equipped bar and home cinema. Set on a large plot of land the villa also enjoys a superb outdoor heated swimming pool with barbecue area, beautiful automatically irrigated lawn and various large marble terraces. Finally this property offers a garage for 10 cars, machine room, various storage rooms, laundry and plenty of development scope in the basement. The villa is tiled throughout in marble and wood and fitted with A/C hot & cold, central UFH with individual control, CCTV with 8 cameras, alarm system, central music system, central vacuum cleaning system, elevator, own water well with drinking water supply and automatic staircase to access the satellite system on the roof.