461 Blue Mountain Road

This state-of-the-art Blue Mountain Beach gulf-view residence is a sleek, contemporary home like no other. A charming blend of glass, marble and stainless steel, the home has a multitude of floor to ceiling windows that flood the spaces with natural daylight. The 4-BR, 6-BA property pairs the most brilliant cutting edge architecture with high tech accoutrements for a “smart home” without compromise. A spectacular wood wall in the living room sports a gas flame feature set in marble with a large flat screen television slightly recessed above it and enchanting cubbies displaying fine art and favorite books. Abundant LED track lighting and cable railings lend a light industrial touch, and the open kitchen with wood ceiling, center island and marble countertops is very chic.Corner bay windows in one of the master suites bring the Gulf of Mexico's sparkling waters to your view, along with palm tree tops. The bedrooms embrace resort quality, and every bathroom is like stepping into a fine spa venue. Outdoor entertaining is ravishing with a large second story screened patio overlooking the Gulf and your own beautiful swimming pool and hot tub. There is a gas stone fire-pit attraction, multiple water features and plenty of poolside space for lounging in style. Designed by Architect J. Terry Bates and built by BRW Construction, this totally concrete home has safety and durability in mind.