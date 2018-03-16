高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥17,956,626
免费询盘

São Paulo, 05613-030 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥17,956,626
原货币价格 R$9,300,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6300
    平方英尺 (585.3 )

房产描述

Apartment at the most exclusive street on Jardim Guedala neighborhood. The building has only 8 floors, and the penthouse area was made into a ball room with an amazing view to São Paulo skyline. The condominium has an excellent external area with a pool, a tennis court and a private forest. The apartment has great social areas, a balcony with a view to the greenery, a dining room, a library with a fireplace, an office, a kitchen and a lunch room. The intimate area holds 4 suites, and there are 8 parking spaces.

上市日期: 2017年9月21日

MLS ID: 26619

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cristina Hara
+551130610000

