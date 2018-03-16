Apartment at the most exclusive street on Jardim Guedala neighborhood. The building has only 8 floors, and the penthouse area was made into a ball room with an amazing view to São Paulo skyline. The condominium has an excellent external area with a pool, a tennis court and a private forest. The apartment has great social areas, a balcony with a view to the greenery, a dining room, a library with a fireplace, an office, a kitchen and a lunch room. The intimate area holds 4 suites, and there are 8 parking spaces.