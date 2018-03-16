高端地产新闻
在售 - Greenwich, CT, United States - ¥8,838,162
Greenwich, CT, 06831 - United States

3 Tree Top Terrace

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3024
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stately colonial with great curb appeal sited on quiet cul-de-sac close to Glenville center, schools and Merritt parkway. Large family room/kitchen with fireplace and sliding doors to private deck and level backyard. High ceilings and hardwood floors on main level second floor with large master suite and fireplace plus three additional bedrooms and one full bath. Fully finished lower level presents many options-game/media/office or au-pair room. - recent updates - exterior/interior painting, w/w carpet 2nd fl+staircase, new kitchen appliances and more -great opportunity-move right in! ---------------------tree top terrace is a private road-association charges/year -$500-600 for snow removal/common area landscaping- approx.$725/yr into reserve fund for road maintenance.

上市日期: 2017年6月6日

MLS ID: 100169

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage
代理经纪:
Louise Andren
2036183108

