在售 - Villeneuve Vd, Switzerland - ¥13,243,533
Villeneuve Vd, 1844 - Switzerland

Villeneuve

约¥13,243,533
原货币价格 Fr1,990,000
共管公寓
湖畔 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2135
    平方英尺

房产描述

This 4.5 room apartment is part of the Mariner's residential complex located on the outskirts of Villeneuve. The condominium is situated directly on the Lake Geneva promenade, providing an idyllic and exclusive living environment in close proximity to shops, schools and public transport. - Spacious - Living area of approximately 198 m² - Premium materials offering luxury finishes - Two large terraces totalling approximately 128 m² - Secluded setting - Available for sale as a second home to non-residents of Switzerland - Indoor parking space, outdoor parking space and cellar

上市日期: 2017年6月13日

MLS ID: 8580

联系方式

分部：
Cardis Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Karyl Chabloz
41219628669

