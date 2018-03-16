This 4.5 room apartment is part of the Mariner's residential complex located on the outskirts of Villeneuve. The condominium is situated directly on the Lake Geneva promenade, providing an idyllic and exclusive living environment in close proximity to shops, schools and public transport. - Spacious - Living area of approximately 198 m² - Premium materials offering luxury finishes - Two large terraces totalling approximately 128 m² - Secluded setting - Available for sale as a second home to non-residents of Switzerland - Indoor parking space, outdoor parking space and cellar