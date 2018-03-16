高端地产新闻
在售 - Nicasio, CA, United States - ¥95,034,000
Nicasio, CA, 94946 - United States

3431 Nicasio Valley Rd

约¥95,034,000
原货币价格 $15,000,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式

  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)

In the beautiful green, rolling hills of Nicasio Valley, lies the Kilham Farm, 62 acres, and the premiere equestrian facility for hunter/jumper riders at every level. Bordered by creeks, ponds and nearby trails, The Farm provides the relaxing environment for the active show jumper, the competitive “A-Circuit” rider, and the weekend casual rider. This world-class facility features three beautiful arenas, the all-weather covered arena, spacious outdoor sand arena, and the Grand Prix field, fully equipped with water jump, banks and a grob. Three beautiful barns, with rubber-matted stalls and automatic water providers, wash racks with hot and cold water, grooming areas and beautiful tack rooms. Barn stabling, large paddocks with stalls… and everything you ever wanted – for you, and your horses.LOCAL LINKS:http://ranchonicasio.com/

上市日期: 2016年4月15日

MLS ID: 21719735

分部：
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lydia Sarkissian
+1 4153844100

