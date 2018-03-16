3431 Nicasio Valley Rd

In the beautiful green, rolling hills of Nicasio Valley, lies the Kilham Farm, 62 acres, and the premiere equestrian facility for hunter/jumper riders at every level. Bordered by creeks, ponds and nearby trails, The Farm provides the relaxing environment for the active show jumper, the competitive “A-Circuit” rider, and the weekend casual rider. This world-class facility features three beautiful arenas, the all-weather covered arena, spacious outdoor sand arena, and the Grand Prix field, fully equipped with water jump, banks and a grob. Three beautiful barns, with rubber-matted stalls and automatic water providers, wash racks with hot and cold water, grooming areas and beautiful tack rooms. Barn stabling, large paddocks with stalls… and everything you ever wanted – for you, and your horses.LOCAL LINKS:http://ranchonicasio.com/