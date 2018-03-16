This sophisticated and exclusive penthouse in a noble area of Jardins neighborhood has one of the most beautiful views of São Paulo City. Built in 1976, this apartment by the construction company Lindenberg was remodeled by the architect Mitchell Tremsky. The first floor has a four-meters double height ceiling, a living area, a gourmet kitchen, and the master suite with a steam room, a gym and a bathtub. The upper floor has a suite and an area with a warm pool and SPA, a room heater, a retractile glass roof, a gourmet kitchen, two bathrooms, one of them with a stall shower, and 3 x 1,8-meters big screen. The place is ready for events and has a professional sound system with two DJ soundboards, high quality stage lightning, an 80 inches TV, acoustic protection on the neighbor’s hallway and external area with professional approval report. The property also has air-conditioning and sound system in all ambiances, Lutron brand illumination system, audio, video, lightning and air-conditioning automation systems controlled by smartphone and tablet, and a PABX system access by smartphone as an extension line.