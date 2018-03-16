高端地产新闻
在售 - Marco Island, FL, United States - ¥6,969,160
Marco Island, FL, 34145 - United States

681 S Barfield Dr

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3328
    平方英尺 (0.5 英亩)

房产描述

Come fall in love with this beautifully remodeled and meticulously maintained four-bedroom residence in the prestigious Estates area of Marco Island. Step into the majestic entry to experience this very spacious and inviting great room-style home with high vaulted ceilings and gorgeous Brazilian wood flooring. Enjoy the exceptional chef’s kitchen with custom cabinets, island cooktop, stainless steel appliances and plenty of granite countertop space. Other features include cozy family room with fireplace, newly added summer kitchen on the expansive lanai area with large sparkling pool, spa and full bath. Beautifully landscaped grounds and lovely gardens surround this perfect tropical retreat that’s great for relaxing or entertaining.

上市日期: 2017年8月21日

MLS ID: 217053769

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julie Wilson
2393936709

周边设施

周边设施
_