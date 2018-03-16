681 S Barfield Dr

Come fall in love with this beautifully remodeled and meticulously maintained four-bedroom residence in the prestigious Estates area of Marco Island. Step into the majestic entry to experience this very spacious and inviting great room-style home with high vaulted ceilings and gorgeous Brazilian wood flooring. Enjoy the exceptional chef’s kitchen with custom cabinets, island cooktop, stainless steel appliances and plenty of granite countertop space. Other features include cozy family room with fireplace, newly added summer kitchen on the expansive lanai area with large sparkling pool, spa and full bath. Beautifully landscaped grounds and lovely gardens surround this perfect tropical retreat that’s great for relaxing or entertaining.