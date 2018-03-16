高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Calgary, AB, Canada - ¥10,131,343
免费询盘

Calgary, AB, T3C 2H7 - Canada

401 Scarboro Avenue Sw

约¥10,131,343
原货币价格 $2,095,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2561
    平方英尺 (760.0 )

房产描述

History evolves – from the foundation of a simple bungalow born in 1925 grew a magnificent Tudor style home constructed in 1999. This stately architectural jewel in the heart of Scarboro was renovated in 2009 by the current owners morphing a contemporary expression featuring a curved fireplace nested into the glass solarium with multiple French doors as well as 3 iron Juliette balconies. The owners were successful in merging the two visual expression into a singular feeling as you move from the traditional living room with box frame ceiling and original wood burning fireplace, the only piece salvaged from the original to a modern open space kitchen. The 2nd level dressing room noted as "other" will be converted back to a bedroom if requested, providing 3 upper level bedrooms. Located behind an iron spindle fence, this gated property show cases the strategical placement of a wood burning fireplace, multilevel cedar decking with an outdoor kitchen, tasteful landscaping completes the balance!

上市日期: 2017年4月12日

MLS ID: C4110006

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Marianna Kindrachuk
4032545315

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Marianna Kindrachuk
4032545315

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_