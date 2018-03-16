401 Scarboro Avenue Sw

History evolves – from the foundation of a simple bungalow born in 1925 grew a magnificent Tudor style home constructed in 1999. This stately architectural jewel in the heart of Scarboro was renovated in 2009 by the current owners morphing a contemporary expression featuring a curved fireplace nested into the glass solarium with multiple French doors as well as 3 iron Juliette balconies. The owners were successful in merging the two visual expression into a singular feeling as you move from the traditional living room with box frame ceiling and original wood burning fireplace, the only piece salvaged from the original to a modern open space kitchen. The 2nd level dressing room noted as "other" will be converted back to a bedroom if requested, providing 3 upper level bedrooms. Located behind an iron spindle fence, this gated property show cases the strategical placement of a wood burning fireplace, multilevel cedar decking with an outdoor kitchen, tasteful landscaping completes the balance!