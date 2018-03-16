高端地产新闻
在售 - Atherton, CA, United States - ¥63,279,972
Atherton, CA, 94027 - United States

151 Laurel Street

约¥63,279,972
原货币价格 $9,988,000
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 8380
    平方英尺 (1.85 英亩)

房产描述

Estate lifestyle. Complete privacy. Eco-friendly urban living... A rare opportunity to have it all. A circa 1885 home on a completely level lot of ~1.85 acres with undeniable privacy, this property is just a 3-min drive or 9-min walk to downtown. One of the 5 largest Atherton residential lots between Middlefield and El Camino Real, the well-maintained residence includes a 4-story guest tower. Savor the home’s illustrious heritage, delight in the adventure of a renovation, or find the lot ideal for a new home.

上市日期: 2017年8月1日

MLS ID: ML81648174

联系方式

分部：
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jakki Harlan
6504652180

