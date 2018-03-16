166 Palm Ave

One-of-a-kind 11,000 square feet Italian Palazzo on secure, gated Palm Island with fantastic views of the Downtown Miami skyline! Truly, an entertainer's paradise with double-height ceilings, stained glass-topped atrium, and an expansive rooftop which can be customized to your liking. Magnificent pool with cascading fountains, Jacuzzi, summer kitchen, and protected dockage for a large yacht. Palm Island tennis courts, basketball court, and playground all located conveniently across the street!