400 Carroll Avenue

A Tasteful and Sophisticated Center Hall Colonial on over a flat ½ acre of park like property in the heart of Rye Neck. From this prime location walk to everything including train, shops and school. This five bedroom, three and one half bath home has been meticulously maintained, combining the updates that every buyer wants and the period charm that can only be found in homes of this vintage. This fabulous layout offers a welcoming foyer, a living room with fireplace, a sunroom, formal dining room, home office and a fabulous renovated gourmet kitchen with both a breakfast bar and a two story window wrapped eating area with adjoining family room. A master suite with a newly appointed bath with a spa like shower and a double sink vanity, dressing room and plentiful walk in closet. Another two bedrooms and a hall bath complete the second floor and another two bedrooms and a bath on the third. Beautifully landscaped grounds surround a walk out back patio.