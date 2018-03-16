7855 Vizcaya Way

Nestled into the heart of the exclusive waterside community of Bay Colony, this charming Vizcaya Villa is set into a tropical setting laced with colorful bougainvillea on an exceptional site capturing a spectacular long lake water view. This villa boasts over 3,400 square feet of spacious interior living and totals approximately 4,200 square feet. The interior of perfection includes beautiful marble flooring, a gourmet kitchen, along with the delightful custom interior finishes. This residence features timeless interior design with soaring ceilings and a custom wet bar, along with a spacious lanai, pool and spa. Enjoy two guest suites and a magnificent library or office or enjoy three full bedroom suites. The two-car air-conditioned garage is complete with custom storage. This secure, guard-gated community offers privacy and unsurpassed amenities. Private membership is available for the avid golfer to tee off at the Estates at Bay Colony Golf Club as well as The Club at Pelican Bay. Capture the ambiance of the first-class lifestyle, private Beach Club and Tennis Club, all inclusive in Bay Colony!