150 West Knoll Drive

Enjoy the views from this magnificent 4 Bedroom, 4-1/2 bath home that features a state of the art chef's kitchen, a three floor elevator and a temperature controlled wine cellar. The entry leads to an open floor plan with a pine paneled, cathedral ceiling, great room that opens to a granite topped, double island, exposed beam kitchen and dining area with one of three stone fireplaces. There is a massive, built-in, six burner propane Dacor cooktop stove with center grill, a wall oven and microwave, warming drawer and oversized Thermador refrigerator. The home has three decks, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The main level master suite has a huge and lavish bath and a massive walk-in closet for extended stays. There are two additional bedrooms located on the main level with a full baths, living area with fireplace and a laundry area that leave nothing to be desired. The upper level is accessed by an elevator and/or stairwell that features an art studio with fireplace with natural light and windows for inspiration with another guest bedrooms and full bath. The elevator also leads to a lower level for another living area, office space, temperature controlled wine cellar and plenty of storage. There is a golf cart sized garage door perfect for storing the golf cart, motorcycles, etc. There is a partial generator, grinder, main level double car garage, heated floors, and water proofed basement that are just some of the additional bonuses added to this gorgeous home. This is truly a must see home! Located in Highlands Falls Country Club, membership is not required but incentive programs are available. This is the closest club to downtown Highlands and only a short drive to fabulous restaurants, coffee houses, wonderful shopping and entertainment.