在售 - Steamboat Springs, CO, United States - ¥11,245,690
Steamboat Springs, CO, 80487 - United States

Tbd Eagle Glen Dr. Unit S200

约¥11,245,690
原货币价格 $1,775,000
共管公寓
绿色生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3610
    平方英尺

房产描述

Leave the vertical on the Mountain! Beautiful new construction all on one level! These residences provide the benefits of single floor living while still featuring expansive views of the South Valley and Flat Tops. Each unit features high end finishes and upgrades. With only 3 residences available, each with unique features and floor plans, the time to act is now.Chadwick Flats is Steamboat’s first multi-family project to be certified by the Steamboat Green Building Program and ENERGY STAR certified. ENERGY STAR certified new homes are designed and built to standards well above most other homes on the market today, delivering energy efficiency savings of up to 30 percent when compared to typical new homes. www.chadwickflats.com

上市日期: 2016年7月1日

MLS ID: S161311

联系方式

分部：
Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Arlene Zopf
9708465310

