在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥7,240,575
São Paulo, 05610-060 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥7,240,575
原货币价格 R$3,750,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7211
    平方英尺 (650.0 )

房产描述

This house is at a quiet, woody street and has a Mediterranean inspiration. It has hardwood floors on the social areas, an entrance hall and a wide living area with a fireplace, a dining room for eight people, a game room and a cozy home theater room with a fireplace connected to a winter garden. The intimate area has ceramic floors and bathrooms with marble and porcelain tile finishing holding three lofty suites and a master suite with an enchanting covered terrace and a great walk-in closet.The pool area is wide and has landscaping, a ball room, a mobile bar, a barbecue pit, a terrace and a big solarium. The underground holds a good wine cellar, a locker room with a steam room and a circular shower. To offer even more comfort, the house holds air-conditioning on the bedrooms, a fitness space and security alarms.

上市日期: 2017年8月7日

MLS ID: 27945

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cristina Hara
+551130610000

