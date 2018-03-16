This house is at a quiet, woody street and has a Mediterranean inspiration. It has hardwood floors on the social areas, an entrance hall and a wide living area with a fireplace, a dining room for eight people, a game room and a cozy home theater room with a fireplace connected to a winter garden. The intimate area has ceramic floors and bathrooms with marble and porcelain tile finishing holding three lofty suites and a master suite with an enchanting covered terrace and a great walk-in closet.The pool area is wide and has landscaping, a ball room, a mobile bar, a barbecue pit, a terrace and a big solarium. The underground holds a good wine cellar, a locker room with a steam room and a circular shower. To offer even more comfort, the house holds air-conditioning on the bedrooms, a fitness space and security alarms.