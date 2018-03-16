8823 Briarwood Lane

Years of meticulous planning and study by a well-traveled and discerning owner resulted in a gorgeous home completed in 2001. Inspired by Regency design, the crisp and tailored custom detailing sets the tone for this sophisticated residence with a center hall floor plan that allows a gracious flow and rewarding views from room to room. Throughout the property the finest craftsmanship and materials have been utilized to create an exceptionally elegant, yet understated, estate-quality home well sited on its 1.4-acre Bluffview creekside lot. Tall ceilings, beautiful proportioned spaces and amazing views of the natural foliage of the neighborhood’s distinctive bluffs are hallmarks of this home. A Pennsylvania bluestone walkway leads to the imposing front door that opens to a soaring foyer with herringbone patterned hardwood flooring and a dramatic staircase. On either side are the handsome formal dining and formal living rooms, both with rich antique marble mantled fireplaces. Steps away is a private library with three walls of finely crafted bookcases paneled in rare African Anagray woods. Across the rear of the house the limestone-floored den, garden room, and kitchen flow graciously with walls of windows and French doors opening to outdoor entertaining spaces. The expansive kitchen offers amazing storage from an oversized butler’s pantry to a walk-in pacific-lined closet and a walk-in china closet. Four bedroom suites are upstairs each with marble baths. The luxurious master has room for sitting to enjoy a fireside view of the TV. A white marble bath with dual vanities and dual walk-in closets includes a heated floor and a breakfast bar. An exercise room and utility room complete the second floor. Ample storage is enhanced by a basement and a three-car attached garage. Other amenities include an elevator, computer lighting, mechanized window shades, integrated stereo and TV, and a wine room. This residence is discreetly set back behind terraced landscaping with numerous specially ordered mature matched trees installed to frame the acreage. A gentle slope towards a wooded creek provides a commanding view from the porches over the lush lawn. The lovely pool provides a private retreat with a spa and stone surround. Crushed granite paths lead to various gardens throughout the property. Arguably one of the finest homes in Dallas!Architect: Bill BooziotisContractor: Kevin SmithLandscape Design: Warren JohnsonLighting designer: Barbara Bouyea