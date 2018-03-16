171 Balsam Rd

This home was remodeled in 2008 and offers gorgeous mountain views in Grandfather Golf and Country Club. This immaculate home features one-level living with an open concept featuring four oversized bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. The great room features a floor-to-ceiling wood burning stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wet bar and sliding glass doors leading to the oversized deck. You will gather in this spacious gourmet kitchen with the Texas mesquite topped island and Viking appliances, breakfast nook and bar area. Off this combined living space, you will find both open and covered screened deck space to take in the view all year-round in rain or shine. The private master suite sits on one side of the home for extra privacy and features an amazing master bath with custom cabinets and closets. Each private bedroom has its own en-suite bath. There is a bonus room with a gas vented stone fireplace, full bath and an area used as a bunk room. The contrast in woods throughout this property are not to be overlooked from the main entry to the custom cabinetry in master bath. The property is a combined corner lot with mature, lush landscape and views.