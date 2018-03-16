In a prominent position, on the road to San Juan and only 10 minutes drive from Santa Gertrudis, this estate is completely private and enclosed. Spanning an area of 11,900 sqm, the mature gardens have fruit and olive trees, shaded areas, a large outdoor dining area and a children’s playground. The original finca has been kept and enlarged to create a feeling of calm and tranquillity. There is also an independent modern-style two bedroom house and a two-bedroom studio apartment complete with small kitchenette, both accessed through a separate private entrance.