在售 - Ibiza, Spain - ¥22,189,583
免费询盘

Ibiza, 07819 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥22,189,583
原货币价格 €2,850,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4520
    平方英尺 (11900.0 )

房产描述

In a prominent position, on the road to San Juan and only 10 minutes drive from Santa Gertrudis, this estate is completely private and enclosed. Spanning an area of 11,900 sqm, the mature gardens have fruit and olive trees, shaded areas, a large outdoor dining area and a children’s playground. The original finca has been kept and enlarged to create a feeling of calm and tranquillity. There is also an independent modern-style two bedroom house and a two-bedroom studio apartment complete with small kitchenette, both accessed through a separate private entrance.

上市日期: 2015年1月6日

MLS ID: 6939

联系方式

分部：
Ibiza Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Montse Hernandez
34971310799

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
