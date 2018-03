On the fourth floor with elevator of a beautiful freestone building, this 2,530dsft apartment benefits from amazing views over Sainte-Clotilde and private mansions of rue de Varenne. It offers: an entrance gallery, a corner living room, a study room, a dining-room with long balconies, an elegant kitchen with a laundry ; the private zone offers two bedrooms with two bathrooms and showers, dressing rooms and a gym room. The renovation has done with high quality level.