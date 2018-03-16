高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Rancho Mirage, CA, United States - ¥13,621,540
免费询盘

Rancho Mirage, CA, 92270 - United States

37675 Thompson Road

约¥13,621,540
原货币价格 $2,150,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5302
    平方英尺 (16117.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Furnished luxury estate with interior designed by the legendary Steve Chase. Enter through hand-carved double doors to an expansive, open concept living area. Soaring, coffered ceilings, expert lighting, raked cement walls, grand sunken formal living room, large wet bar, massive, double book-ended, granite fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass showcasing the tiled pool, spa, 16th hole and mountain views. A formal dining room features a huge granite and wood buffet, and pocket doors for privacy. The Master Suite is oversized with custom wallpaper, window treatments and pool views. Enormous en-suite bath boasts a marble jetted tub, two water closets (one with bidet), large glass shower, two vanities and two walk-in closets. Every detail was impeccably imagined, exhibiting Chase's attention to design and detail. Other highlights include 2 guest suites with en-suite baths, office and laundry room off the kitchen, powder room with apricot tinted mirrors, 2 car garage and 4 AC zones.

上市日期: 2017年10月7日

MLS ID: 17279260PS

联系方式

分部：
HOM Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Carl Blea
+1 7604243018

联系方式

分部：
HOM Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Carl Blea
+1 7604243018

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_