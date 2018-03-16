37675 Thompson Road

Furnished luxury estate with interior designed by the legendary Steve Chase. Enter through hand-carved double doors to an expansive, open concept living area. Soaring, coffered ceilings, expert lighting, raked cement walls, grand sunken formal living room, large wet bar, massive, double book-ended, granite fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass showcasing the tiled pool, spa, 16th hole and mountain views. A formal dining room features a huge granite and wood buffet, and pocket doors for privacy. The Master Suite is oversized with custom wallpaper, window treatments and pool views. Enormous en-suite bath boasts a marble jetted tub, two water closets (one with bidet), large glass shower, two vanities and two walk-in closets. Every detail was impeccably imagined, exhibiting Chase's attention to design and detail. Other highlights include 2 guest suites with en-suite baths, office and laundry room off the kitchen, powder room with apricot tinted mirrors, 2 car garage and 4 AC zones.