76 Gold Mine Road

Charming timber-frame American cottage on seven park-like acres with wonderful gardens and stunning pastoral views. This home offers an interesting open floor plan, a living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and French doors leading to a landscaped garden. Adjoining is a spacious dining room and a recently updated country kitchen with granite stone countertops, Wolf gas range, Subzero and a center island with storage on both sides. The kitchen includes a breakfast area with a generous bay window and patio door to an exterior porch. There is a first floor master bedroom with French doors leading to a walled stone terrace and informal perennial gardens. The upper floor has two additional bedrooms, bath with dressing room and a office/bedroom. The lower level is nicely finished with a stone floor and abundant windows on three sides. Located in a ridge top quiet rural setting and less than 90 minutes from Manhattan.