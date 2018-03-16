高端地产新闻
在售 - Roxbury, CT, United States - ¥8,204,602
Roxbury, CT, 06783 - United States

76 Gold Mine Road

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2727
    平方英尺 (7.0 英亩)

房产描述

Charming timber-frame American cottage on seven park-like acres with wonderful gardens and stunning pastoral views. This home offers an interesting open floor plan, a living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and French doors leading to a landscaped garden. Adjoining is a spacious dining room and a recently updated country kitchen with granite stone countertops, Wolf gas range, Subzero and a center island with storage on both sides. The kitchen includes a breakfast area with a generous bay window and patio door to an exterior porch. There is a first floor master bedroom with French doors leading to a walled stone terrace and informal perennial gardens. The upper floor has two additional bedrooms, bath with dressing room and a office/bedroom. The lower level is nicely finished with a stone floor and abundant windows on three sides. Located in a ridge top quiet rural setting and less than 90 minutes from Manhattan.

上市日期: 2017年10月14日

MLS ID: 170021010

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maureen Burmann
+212 8608686600

