The Kaveka property is located in the spectacular setting of Cook's Bay, in the district of Pao Pao, on the island of Moorea. It is by the water, with incredible views of the bay, the majestic, jagged basalt peaks of Moorea's volcanic crater, and lush greenery.The Kaveka is an unpretentious property, with cosy bungalows strewn across a flowery garden, along a gorgeous stretch of shore, with a fine rdining room and bar, and a wonderful peer stretching out over the waters of Cook's Bay, surrounded by one of the most dramatic sceneries anywhere on the planet.The BungalowsThe Kaveka offers a range of bungalows, with different levels of amenities.Lanai Bungalows : one king sized bed and one single bed, a refrigerator, television and ceiling fan. No air conditioning.Garden Bungalows : one king sized bed and one single bed, a refrigerator, television, ceiling fan and air conditioning.Garden Family Bungalows : one king sized bed and two single beds, a refrigerator, television, ceiling fan and air conditioning.Lagoon Bungalows : one king sized bed and one single bed, a refrigerator, television, ceiling fan and air conditioning.Lagoon Family Bungalows : one king sized bed and two single beds, a refrigerator, television, ceiling fan and air conditioning.Beachfront Bungalows : one king sized bed and one single bed, a refrigerator, television, ceiling fan and air conditioning.The over-water dining room is one of Moorea’s gathering places for a sunset cocktail on the peer or an astonishing dining experience.The entire property consists of several parcels of land covering a total area of ​​48,219 m2 between the sea and the mountains.