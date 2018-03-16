高端地产新闻
在售 - Moorea, French Polynesia - ¥54,827,736
Moorea, French Polynesia

地址暂不公布

约¥54,827,736
原货币价格 €7,042,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 25
    卧室
  • 25
    浴室 (25 全卫)
  • 107639
    平方英尺 (118.0 英亩)

房产描述

The Kaveka property is located in the spectacular setting of Cook's Bay, in the district of Pao Pao, on the island of Moorea. It is by the water, with incredible views of the bay, the majestic, jagged basalt peaks of Moorea's volcanic crater, and lush greenery.The Kaveka is an unpretentious property, with cosy bungalows strewn across a flowery garden, along a gorgeous stretch of shore, with a fine rdining room and bar, and a wonderful peer stretching out over the waters of Cook's Bay, surrounded by one of the most dramatic sceneries anywhere on the planet.The BungalowsThe Kaveka offers a range of bungalows, with different levels of amenities.Lanai Bungalows : one king sized bed and one single bed, a refrigerator, television and ceiling fan. No air conditioning.Garden Bungalows : one king sized bed and one single bed, a refrigerator, television, ceiling fan and air conditioning.Garden Family Bungalows : one king sized bed and two single beds, a refrigerator, television, ceiling fan and air conditioning.Lagoon Bungalows : one king sized bed and one single bed, a refrigerator, television, ceiling fan and air conditioning.Lagoon Family Bungalows : one king sized bed and two single beds, a refrigerator, television, ceiling fan and air conditioning.Beachfront Bungalows : one king sized bed and one single bed, a refrigerator, television, ceiling fan and air conditioning.The over-water dining room is one of Moorea’s gathering places for a sunset cocktail on the peer or an astonishing dining experience.The entire property consists of several parcels of land covering a total area of ​​48,219 m2 between the sea and the mountains.

上市日期: 2017年12月27日

联系方式

分部：
French Polynesia Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Virginie Monot
+ 689 87778517

