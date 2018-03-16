17014 Club Hill Drive

Situated on the 15th green of Preston Trails Golf Course in the highly sought after community of Bent Tree, this stunning residence evokes elegance and charm with light-filled spaces and timeless high-end appointments. The soaring coffered ceiling, classic architecture, fine attention to detail, and quality craftsmanship is evident throughout this home. Manicured lawns and lush landscaping envelop the gracious 5 bed, 4.5 bath traditional-style home with an open concept floor plan that fosters effortless entertaining. The living, family, and formal dining rooms flow with ease as you soak in the picturesque backyard with pool, spa, fire pit, and large grassy area. Enjoy the private nook off of the main living area with wet bar, refrigerator, and ice maker. The chef’s kitchen includes 2 dishwashers, 2 cooktops, warming drawer, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator and butlers pantry. Three spacious bedrooms complete the lower level, including the gracious master suite with an oversized walk-in closet, jetted tub, marble shower, dual sinks, sitting area and private patio. Upstairs awaits two large bedrooms and a sizable game room with wet bar and access to the covered patio overlooking the pool. The backyard is an awe-inspiring backdrop, perfect for entertaining guests or rest and relaxation with optimal privacy. You can expand the retractable awning for additional shade by the pool when you desire. In addition to the 3 car garage, the beautiful porte-cochere provides extra shaded parking in the circle drive. Conveniently located a short walk from Bent Tree Country Club, near dining, shopping with easy access to Trinity Christian Academy and local private schools, this elegant home presents a rare opportunity to take advantage of quintessential golf course living.