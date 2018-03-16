Built to the highest standards, 1090 Rick Hansen Crescent exudes all of the attention to detail, and the finest construction methods that one would expect from a custom home. The property is ideally situated on the Emerald Links Golf Course, affording it's new owner an idyllic summer lifestyle, playing on one of the city's premier courses, whilst taking advantage of the trails to snow-shoe and cross country ski in the winter. There is a strong sense of community amongst property owners in this exclusive neighbourhood, that further enhances the appeal of the location. The house is warm and inviting and perfect for entertaining. One enters through a dramatic foyer for a first glimpse of the spacious rooms beyond. Ceilings are 10-12 feet on the main floor, each with beautiful coffered details, plaster crown molding and custom oversized baseboards. The spectacular living room features a gorgeous raised, wood-burning fireplace in addition to French doors that open to a generous balcony overlooking the private gardens. The kitchen opens off the living room, and feature Neff cabinetry with dentil detailing, a walk-in pantry, large island and Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances. This space is well designed for a cook that likes to entertain, with breakfast bar seating, a breakfast room for family meals, access to the balcony and the impressive dining room that overlooks the front garden. The four car garage is accessible from the mudroom off the kitchen. On the main floor there are two bedrooms, including an incredible master suite with its own private balcony, two walk-in closets, a personal laundry room, and a double-sided gas fireplace that is shared with a huge six piece ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom is also well-proportioned and includes its own ensuite and walk-in closet. A three piece powder room for guests completes the main floor. On the lower walk-out level, there are two additional bedrooms with a shared five piece bathroom. A private family room is accessible off one of the bedrooms, and could easily convert to a fifth bedroom, if required. There is a large media room with a projector and screen which opens to a double office. The main laundry, a four piece bathroom and storage areas that include access to another single garage, are also on the lower level. The house has been constructed to the highest standard, with steel and concrete construction, an R value over 50, in-floor radiant heating throughout and many other features too numerous to mention! This is a wonderful family home that has fantastic curb appeal and is sure to appeal to the most discerning buyer.